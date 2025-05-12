federal dietary guidelines

Latest Federal Dietary Guidelines being Developed

DanAgri-Business, Regulation, USDA

federal dietary guidelines
DepositPhotos image

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are working together to develop the latest federal dietary guidelines for 2025-2030. These guidelines aim to promote healthier eating habits for American families while also supporting local farmers and food producers. Updated every five years, these recommendations play a crucial role in shaping national nutrition policies, influencing everything from school meal programs to food assistance initiatives.

Latest Federal Dietary Guidelines being Developed