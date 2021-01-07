Latest Dietary Guidelines Receive Praise from Several Ag Groups

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 was recently published by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS). The guidelines are updated every five years and are intended to serve as a science-based path for healthy eating for Americans of all ages. For the first time, the guidelines now include recommendations for infants and toddlers.

“The science tells us that good nutrition leads to better health outcomes, and the new dietary guidelines use the best available evidence to give Americans the information they need to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release.

The guidelines are developed based on scientific information compiled by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. Other public comments and input from federal agencies are also considered in the crafting of the report. Several agricultural groups have issued messages of support for the most recent edition of the guidelines.

“U.S. cattle producers appreciate the work of the committee, USDA and HHS on their sole focus on nutrition and science-based research to put together a set of recommendations that will benefit all Americans,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Marty Smith. “Beef is one of Americans’ favorite foods, and science consistently shows lean beef can be the cornerstone in a variety of healthy diets.”

The theme of the latest edition of the guidelines is “Make Every Bite Count.” Healthcare professionals and policymakers use the guidelines as a basis for public outreach and crafting of federal nutrition programs. Dairy industry members are pleased with the guidelines’ encouragement for most Americans to consume three servings of dairy per day.

“USDA and HHS deserve praise for once again recognizing just how vital dairy is to the nation’s health and well-being,” said Jim Mulhern, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “The panel’s recognition that dairy is a key source of ‘nutrients of concern’ in U.S. diets is especially important.”

A copy of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 is available online.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West