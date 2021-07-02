Latest Developments with Proposition 1 Grant Programs

Several developments have taken place in relation to Proposition 1 grant programs. Nearly $40 million in funding has been awarded under various Proposition 1 grant program opportunities. The State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) will also be accepting applications for the Proposition 1 Groundwater Grant Program (GWGP). Californians passed the initiative back in 2014 with $900 million being provided for a Groundwater Sustainability Program. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has selected 28 projects to receive funding for ecosystem restoration and protection projects.

“We need to do more restoration this year, starting with this suite of awards that bring significant support to ensuring California’s vital biodiversity,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said in a news release. “Through the leadership of this Administration and support of the restoration community, we are focusing on increasing the pace and scale of restoration and protection of our ecosystems, especially as we face wildfires, drought and the resulting challenges to our climate resilience.”

Three acquisition projects, eight implementation projects, seven planning projects, and 10 scientific studies will be receiving a total of $39 million in grant funding. Eighteen projects have been funded through the Proposition 1 Watershed Restoration Grant Program. Ten projects are being funded through the Proposition 1 Delta Water Quality and Ecosystem Restoration Grant Program.

PHASE 3 GRANT FUNDING NOW AVAILABLE FROM STATE WATER BOARD

Proposals for Round 3 funding of the Prop 1 GWGP are now being accepted. The State Water Board will be taking proposals through Tuesday, September 7. Eligible projects include those that will clean up or prevent groundwater contamination for water sources used for drinking water. Public agencies, non-profit organizations, public utilities, tribes, and mutual water companies are eligible to apply.

The traditional matching funds are 50 percent of the project, with special considerations given to disadvantaged communities. In the proposals, applications will need to assume that projects will need to be completed by March 2024.

