Last Chance to Sign Up for The Organic Transition Initiative From NRCS

The application deadline for the Organic Transition Initiative (OTI) offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is approaching. Last year, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invested $880,000 in assisting farmers with transitioning operations. While the national deadline is extended to March 1, 2024, state ranking dates may vary. California producers can apply at local NRCS Service Centers by February 16, 2024, with options for flexibility in assistance, including workshops and expert support.

The OTI, supported by multi-agency USDA efforts, aims to provide comprehensive assistance, market development, and financial support for organic transition. NRCS will allocate $70 million under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to assist producers with the new organic management standard. Additionally, $75 million in cost-share grant funding is available for certified organic and transitioning growers under EQIP. The transitioning period, lasting three years without prohibited inputs, poses challenges, and OTI seeks to aid producers in conservation activities, technical support, and income recovery during this phase.

“California is the country’s number one organic-growing state, and NRCS is here to assist you transition to organic if it meets your operation’s goals,” NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez said in a news release. “The Organic Transition Initiative can also assist you in gaining organic knowledge through education and mentoring. Right now, it’s a great time to apply for conservation assistance as we have additional funding for our popular programs from the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West