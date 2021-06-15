The 2021 Seeds of Our Future: The Flight of the Honeybees virtual conference is coming up on August 18 and 19. Sponsored by the Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, the event will bring together industry stakeholders and the agtech community. Experts will be sharing information on the latest technologies being deployed, the role of honeybees in crop pollination, biodiversity and our environment, and the overall importance of honeybees as it relates to the food supply chain.

Speakers include representatives from the ApisProject, the Almond Board of California, and BeeWise Technologies. The event will also feature a pitch competition, with startups from around the world showcasing valuable technologies to help shape the future of crop production and honeybee populations. The deadline to register for the virtual event is Thursday, June 17.

Listen to the radio report below.

Last Chance to Register for Flight of the Honeybees Virtual Conference

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West