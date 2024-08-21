Larger California Peach Crop Expected Despite A Warm Winter

California’s 2024 peach crop forecast is looking good with a six percent increase from last year, hitting 510,000 tons. According to the USDA Fruit and Nut Outlook report, freestone peaches are up eight percent, and clingstone peaches are up four percent. Freestone peaches mainly hit the fresh market, while clingstones go into canning and freezing. Despite a warm winter and low chill hours, good spring weather helped to boost the crop. However, high summer temperatures in the Central Valley might affect fruit quality.

Clingstone peaches are expected to reach 230,000 tons, a slight increase from 2023, though significantly below the early 2000s levels. Prices have stayed flat, with the 2024 base price agreement at $635 per ton. Canned fruit prices have stabilized after a sharp rise in 2022. Fresh peach shipments from May to mid-July are up 42 percent compared to last year, thanks to better weather in the Southeast, especially in South Carolina and Georgia. Harvest of the peach crop in these states is almost done and is in good condition.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West