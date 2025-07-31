A Revolutionary Incentive: Land Grants in 1776

In the earliest days of the American Republic, before military pensions or cash enlistment bonuses existed, a unique form of compensation helped build the foundation of both national defense and American agriculture.

Land for Service: How Revolutionary Soldiers Were Paid in Acres

During the Revolutionary War, General George Washington faced the daunting task of recruiting and retaining soldiers to fight against the British. With limited resources and no established standing army, he turned to the First Continental Congress in 1776 for a solution. The result was a forward-thinking offer: land in exchange for military service.

Congress Offers Land for Enlistment

Recognizing the need for a stronger and more committed fighting force, Congress passed a measure offering land grants to those who joined the Army. These land grants were intended to reward volunteers for their service and also to encourage westward expansion and agricultural development in the young nation.

While records do not pinpoint the exact size of each grant, historians estimate that the parcels ranged from 20 to 30 acres—enough for a single family to cultivate and sustain themselves. This offer appealed directly to the agrarian values of many early Americans, for whom land ownership represented independence, opportunity, and security.

A Legacy Rooted in Agriculture

This policy helped shape early American agriculture by populating rural regions with veteran-settlers who brought the land into cultivation. It also marked one of the first major intersections between military service and American farming—a relationship that would continue through programs like the Homestead Act and post-war veteran benefits.

And that’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute, with Mark Oppold.