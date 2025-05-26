Land Rich, Cash Poor: A Deep Dive Into California’s Farming Crisis

A California farm landscape showing drought-stricken fields and an aging barn under a golden sky.

Farming in California has never been easy—but today’s farmers face a crisis of sustainability that goes far beyond the soil.

In a recent conversation with Brian Reisinger, author of the book Land Rich, Cash Poor, we dug into what’s causing the decline of American family farms—especially in California—and what might help.

Brian, a fourth-generation farm kid turned journalist, shared a personal journey that started on his family’s land and led him into the heart of public policy. His new book explores the invisible pressures that have pushed tens of thousands of farms out of business, year after year.

“The land they’re working is worth so much. But the ability to make a living on it gets harder and harder,” Reisinger said.

The Economics of Disappearance

Every year, around 45,000 farms vanish across the U.S. It’s a decades-long trend. And while real estate values for farmland keep climbing, the actual income farmers earn from their land struggles to keep pace.

The reasons?

Rising costs of seed, feed, fertilizer, energy, and water.

of seed, feed, fertilizer, energy, and water. Stagnant or volatile crop prices .

. Taxes and tightening regulations .

. A lack of new markets and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“This is small and medium-sized American businesses getting wiped out,” said Reisinger. “It’s not just a rural issue. It’s a national one.”

A Call for Innovation and Support

So what’s the solution?

Reisinger suggests we need to provide farmers with access to new markets, diversified income streams, and policies that reflect the reality of 21st-century agriculture. It’s about giving America’s food producers the tools and freedom to adapt.

Whether you’re a farmer, policymaker, or consumer, this issue affects you. Food security, local economies, and environmental stewardship all start at the farm.

📖 You can find Brian Reisinger’s book, “Land Rich, Cash Poor,” on Amazon now.

