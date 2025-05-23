Land O’Lakes, Inc. CEO Receives Recognition

Beth Ford, President and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., has once again been recognized as one of the most influential leaders in business. Fortune magazine has ranked Ford as the 12th most powerful woman in business for 2025, an acknowledgment of her unwavering dedication to addressing complex challenges within the agricultural industry. Under her leadership, Land O’Lakes has strengthened its position as a key force in food production and sustainability, navigating pressing economic and environmental concerns with resilience.

One of Ford’s most significant contributions is her advocacy for immigration reform, a critical issue for the agricultural workforce. As chair of the Business Roundtable’s immigration committee, she has worked to promote policies that support farmers and agricultural businesses, ensuring access to a stable labor force. Her influence spans all 50 states and reaches more than 60 countries, underscoring her global impact on the industry.

Beyond immigration policy, Ford has been a strong proponent of advancing trade efforts that strengthen U.S. agriculture on the international stage. She has championed agreements that open new markets and create opportunities for American farmers, positioning the sector for long-term success. Additionally, she has worked to improve healthcare access, recognizing that rural communities often face limited medical resources. By advocating for policy changes and supporting initiatives that expand healthcare services in underserved areas, she has played a crucial role in improving the well-being of agricultural workers and their families.

Ford’s leadership extends to ensuring sustainability and economic prosperity for rural communities. Through various Land O’Lakes initiatives, she has promoted innovation in farming techniques, enhanced resource conservation efforts, and encouraged technological advancements that help farmers adapt to shifting environmental conditions. Her holistic approach to business leadership demonstrates a deep understanding of the interconnected challenges facing agriculture today.

Her inclusion in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business 2025 underscores the depth of her influence and dedication to progress in the agricultural sector. The full list, highlighting other influential women shaping global business, is available on Fortune’s website.