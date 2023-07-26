Land-Grant Universities to Receive More Than $33 Million

Several 1890 Land-grant Universities are getting significant funding support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). More than $33 million will be invested in an effort to support capacity-building efforts. The investment is being made possible through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Eighty-two research projects will be supported across 19 Historically Black Colleges and Universities classified as 1890 Land-grant Universities.

“The work these universities will take on as a result of this funding have ripple effects far beyond the walls of their laboratories and classrooms,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said in a press release. “Through this investment, the Biden-Harris administration is helping deliver real-life, applicable solutions to make our food system stronger, while at the same time inspiring a next generation of students and scientists who will help us meet tomorrow’s agricultural challenges.”

The funding will be used to support research, Extension, and educational projects. All of the eligible 1890 Land-grant Universities will be receiving funding through the program. The projects are part of NIFA’s 1890 Capacity Building Grants Program. Some of the funded activities include curriculum design, Extension program development, and student recruitment and retention. “The nation’s 1890 Land-grant Universities are uniquely positioned to advance fundamental sciences as well as translational research and development in support of agriculture, and this funding will increase their capacity to continue their invaluable work,” said NIFA Director Dr. Manjit K. Misra.

Examples of projects supported by the funding include the development of new blends of vegetable cooking oils and on-farm trials of biodegradable mulches. Other projects will be looking at quantifying carbon sequestration in sorghum, optimizing nitrogen management in soybeans, and minimizing food safety risks associated with manure applications.

