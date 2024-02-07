Lamb Lovers Month is back. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Lamb Board (ALB) kicked off Lamb Lover’s Month in February with an exciting campaign titled “Show Us Your Chops.” It invites consumers to enjoy savory lamb chops at their favorite restaurants or cook their favorite recipes at home. The promotion features rack and loin chop recipes to help consumers create a romantic date night or a special dinner with friends or family featuring delicious American lamb.

Consumers are invited to share their photos of their lamb chops at a restaurant or at home on the ALB consumer website or social media with the hashtag #showusyourchops. The contest will be promoted through social media advertising and sponsored blogger content throughout February.

Jeff Ebert, ALB chairman says, “While Lamb Lovers Month has become a tradition for ALB, it’s also a very effective promotion for reaching new consumers with recipes and information about American lamb to expand usage beyond the traditional holidays.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.