Localizing the love of lamb. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The continuing trend toward local food sourcing has put hometown butchers and specialty meat shops on the radar of likely lamb consumers. In June, the American Lamb Board (ALB) connected with 50 of these U.S. businesses through its new “Butcher Box” direct mail kit. The goal is to re-engage with this audience for long-lasting relationships that lead to increased sales of domestic lamb.

ALB research found that 24 percent of consumers made retail lamb purchases at independent markets and-or butcher shops. Of those consumers, 30 percent were heavy lamb users, and 35 percent were light lamb users. Some of the selected shops already carry lamb, while some don’t routinely offer it. The initial 50 butchers have a chance to get selected as one of 25 “American Lambassadors” to advocate for American lamb.

For information on the new list of the 25 American Lambassadors and places to buy lamb, go to americanlamb.com.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Lamb Board Building Local Relationships

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.