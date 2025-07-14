Immigration Reform Remains Unresolved as Growers Seek Solutions

Nick Papagni, host of The Ag Meter, sat down with Daniel Hartwig, president of the California Fresh Fruit Association, to discuss one of the most pressing issues in California agriculture: the ongoing farm labor shortage and its ties to immigration policy.

Labor Crisis Still Looms Over California’s Fresh Fruit Industry

Hopeful—but Realistic—Outlook on Legislation

When asked whether a fix to the immigration labor issue is on the horizon, Hartwig expressed cautious optimism. “I would love to tell you that there is a bill that’s going to get passed tomorrow,” he said. While encouraged that recent legislative hurdles like the reconciliation bill have cleared, Hartwig acknowledged the historical difficulty of passing meaningful immigration reform. “It’s an uphill push,” he noted, though he remains hopeful that momentum will build around pending bills.

The Administration’s Role and Mixed Messaging

Hartwig pointed out that the Biden administration’s messaging on farm labor has not always been consistent. Still, he views it as a positive step that the President is actively addressing the issue. “We’re there to try to reiterate the fact that we need these people that work for us every day,” he said. For California’s fruit growers, labor is more than just a workforce—it’s a vital part of their communities, families, and operations.

The Limits of Automation in Fresh Fruit Harvesting

A key challenge Hartwig highlighted is the misconception that automation can replace human labor in agriculture. While some industries can automate routine tasks, hand-picked fresh fruit—especially when flavor and appearance matter—still requires skilled labor. “If we could automate, we would have. But there’s only so much that can be done,” he emphasized. “You still need that skilled hand labor to pick a great-tasting piece of fruit and get it to market.”

A Workforce That Powers the Industry

The conversation served as a reminder that California’s fresh fruit industry—vital to both the state and national economy—relies heavily on an immigrant workforce. These workers are indispensable, not only for their labor but for their cultural and community contributions.

As Hartwig concluded, the industry’s future depends on meaningful reform. Until then, stakeholders across the board will continue to advocate for the people who make California fruit possible.

Reporting by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for AgNet West.