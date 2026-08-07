California farmers need predictable water supplies, practical regulations and policies that encourage production if agriculture is going to remain competitive, according to congressional candidate Kyle Kirkland. During today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, Kirkland discussed the challenges facing the Central Valley and shared why he believes business experience can help address many of the issues affecting California agriculture.

Kirkland, who is running for California’s 21st Congressional District, said his background as a businessman has shaped the way he approaches public policy. He argued that many of California’s biggest challenges stem from policies that have made it more difficult to produce food, build housing and operate businesses.

“I look at those and say those are fixable problems,” Kirkland said, explaining that California has reduced production in several key industries while demand has continued to grow.

A major portion of the interview focused on agriculture. Kirkland said one of the most common concerns he hears from farmers is the need for reliable and predictable water supplies rather than constantly changing allocations.

“When I’ve talked to my friends in ag, they’re just saying, ‘We want reliable, consistent sources of water and predictable sources,'” Kirkland said. He added that uncertainty makes it difficult for producers to plan for future crops and investments, particularly for permanent plantings such as orchards and vineyards.

Kirkland also discussed California’s regulatory climate, arguing that environmental regulations have become increasingly difficult for businesses and agricultural producers to navigate. While emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship, he said regulations should be evaluated to determine whether they are achieving their intended goals without unnecessarily limiting production.

He suggested that policymakers should regularly review regulations after implementation to determine whether they are working as intended and make adjustments when necessary.

The conversation also touched on the importance of domestic food production. Kirkland expressed concern that increasing regulations could discourage future generations from remaining in agriculture, ultimately leading to greater reliance on imported food.

He argued that California should continue supporting in-state production while maintaining the state’s role as one of the nation’s leading agricultural regions.

AgNet News Hour hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill noted that reliable water supplies remain one of the most frequently discussed issues among California growers. They also highlighted the unique challenges permanent crops face when water availability changes from year to year, making long-term planning especially difficult for producers.

While the interview reflected Kirkland’s perspectives as a congressional candidate, it underscored broader issues that continue to shape California agriculture, including water reliability, regulatory certainty and maintaining a strong business environment for farms and ranches.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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