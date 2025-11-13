The November 13 edition of the AgNet News Hour hit home for farmers across California as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill sat down with Dusty Ference, Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau, to discuss his ongoing lawsuit against the California State Water Resources Control Board. Ference and his team are challenging what they call “unfair and inconsistent enforcement” of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) — a battle that could reshape how water is managed across the state.

Ference explained that the Kings County Farm Bureau filed the lawsuit last year after the Tulare Lake Subbasin was placed on probation by the State Water Board. “We’re not fighting SGMA itself,” he said. “We’re fighting how the board applied it — selectively, inconsistently, and without transparency.”

Initially, the Bureau won a temporary restraining order and injunction preventing the state from requiring groundwater meters and pumping reports. But in October, an appellate court overturned that injunction. Ference said the setback won’t stop them. “We’ve still got a lot of fight left in us,” he said. “We’re preparing to take part of the appeal to the California Supreme Court.”

The case has already had statewide impact. Ference said that because of their legal challenge, other subbasins have avoided probation or been granted “good actor” status, protecting them from costly state fees. “We’re seeing positive results beyond Kings County,” he said. “This fight is for every farmer in California.”

Papagni praised the move, calling Ference “a modern-day David taking on the Goliath of Sacramento.” McGill agreed, saying, “This is what we need — people standing up to these unelected boards that make rules without understanding farming.”

Ference described the fight as one for fairness and common sense. “If you’re going to regulate, do it evenly and transparently,” he said. “We can’t comply if the rules keep changing.” He added that the state’s heavy-handed approach would devastate rural economies. “They’re not going to build recharge projects or incentivize groundwater storage,” he said. “They’re just going to cut pumping and leave communities high and dry.”

The Kings County Farm Bureau represents growers in Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, and Kettleman City, but Ference emphasized that the issue extends far beyond county lines. “Agriculture is a billion-dollar industry here, supporting 15% of our jobs,” he said. “If we can’t keep farmers farming, this county turns into a ghost town.”

He also highlighted the importance of education, partnerships, and outreach. “We’ve got to keep kids connected to farming — through 4-H, FFA, and farm days,” he said. “That’s how we grow the next generation of ag leaders.”

Papagni ended the show by applauding Ference’s leadership. “Dusty’s the kind of guy California needs — someone who’s not afraid to fight for farmers,” he said. “Water isn’t just an issue; it’s survival.”

Listeners interested in supporting the Kings County Farm Bureau’s legal efforts can visit kcfb.org or contact their office directly.

