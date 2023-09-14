Kildee’s Request for Farm Bill Sugar Policy

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. That’s the resounding message from Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI-08) when it comes to the nation’s sugar policy.

“We have a system right now that ensures that domestically grown sugar is sold into the markets before we allow for competition to come from offshore. This kind of protection allows American sugar growers to not have to face unfair competition from state-subsidized sugar that is grown often using workers in dangerous working conditions,” Kildee said. “So, what we have is a system that has worked quite well, supplies our manufacturers with the sugar they need, and the food processors with the sugar they need at a fair price that doesn’t undermine American farmers.”

With that in mind, he has a simple request for Congress as they craft the 2023 farm bill.

“I hope that my colleagues recognize that the program we have that is in place right now is working. I have two thousand family sugar beet growers in my district alone that support our local economy. There are lots of other members of Congress who have similar situations. I want them to see that the program has worked,” he said. “Our growers are able to stay in business. Those family farmers are able to support their families. And we want to keep that in place.” He said his goal for this farm bill is to keep the current policy in place, and that he plans to do everything he can to make sure that happens.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.