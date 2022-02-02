How to perk up a bleak winter garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Deciduous Tree/Japanese Maple

Pinterest image Sarcococca Species, Sweet Box (Sarcococca confusa)

Pinterest image Witch Hazel {Hamamelis virginiana}

Pinterest image

If you’re wanting to bring more life to your garden during the cold months in winter, consider these key elements: Focal Points, Color and Structure, and Fragrance.

Focal points include sculpture, garden structures, such as ponds or arbors, boulders or containers.

For a splash of winter color, consider going evergreen. A bare deciduous tree against a curtain of green brings structure and style to almost any planting.

Fragrant plants in the winter can be a pleasant treat. For example, witch hazel has a sweet fragrance, regardless of how cold the temperature. And, there are yellow and orange varieties available. Sweet box infuses a pleasant vanilla scent to the air and produces black berries that provide additional color and pizzazz.

Key Elements to Perk Up a Bleak Winter Garden