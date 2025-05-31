Mark your calendars—several important events are coming up for growers, PCAs, and agricultural professionals. These summits and expos offer access to the latest research, expert speakers, and networking opportunities across the ag industry.

🌰 Almond Board of California Production Research Summit

📅 Date: June 18, 2025

🕗 Time: 8:00 a.m.

📍 Location: Modesto Centre Plaza, Modesto, California

💵 Cost: Free

🔗 More Info: almonds.com

Join 25 leading experts as they present cutting-edge research and insights into almond production. This event is tailored for growers and PCAs and provides a comprehensive look into the innovations supported by the Almond Board.

🍇 West Coast Smoke Exposure Task Force Summit

📅 Date: July 15, 2025

🕚 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (PST)

💻 Platform: Zoom

🔗 Register: wcsetf.org

Now in its fifth year, this virtual summit addresses the impacts of wildfire smoke on wine grape production. It’s a must-attend for stakeholders navigating smoke exposure challenges.

🍊 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo

📅 Dates: August 20–21, 2025

📍 Location: Tampa, Florida

🔗 Details: citrusexpo.net

It’s a working vacation for citrus growers and specialty crop producers. Packed with expert insight and innovative research, this two-day event offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow.

Stay informed and involved—these events are shaping the future of farming and ag research.

Nick Papagni reporting for AgNet West

Key Dates for Growers and Agricultural Professionals