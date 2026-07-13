The AgNet News Hour welcomed former National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Kevin Kester for a wide-ranging discussion on some of the biggest issues facing the U.S. cattle industry, including New World screwworm, wolf depredation, historically low cattle inventories, and new USDA assistance for beef processors.

Kester, a fifth-generation California rancher from Parkfield, said rebuilding the nation’s cattle herd will take time. With U.S. cattle numbers sitting at their lowest levels in decades, he expects meaningful expansion to remain several years away.

“Just by Mother Nature and the biology of a beef animal, we’re probably at least three years out, and five years could be very possible before we start building up numbers,” Kester said.

The conversation also focused on the continued threat posed by New World screwworm. Kester emphasized that while the parasite presents a significant challenge for livestock producers, it is not a food safety issue for consumers.

He explained that USDA, working alongside the State of Texas, is investing heavily in eradication efforts through sterile fly production. Existing facilities in Panama and Mexico are already releasing approximately 100 million sterile flies each week, while a new USDA production facility under construction in South Texas is expected to dramatically expand that capacity.

Kester said researchers are also making progress on genetic technologies that could make future sterile fly production even more efficient.

Another major concern for Western ranchers remains wolf depredation. While federal officials are pursuing actions that could remove Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves, Kester noted California producers continue to face challenges under the state’s endangered species protections.

He said ranchers continue experiencing livestock losses while compensation remains limited.

“We still have the state listing, so that does not really solve the issue for those of us here in California,” Kester said.

The interview also covered USDA’s recently announced Supporting Processor Investment in Rural America (SPUR) Program, which will provide up to $500 million in temporary assistance for small and mid-sized beef processors.

Kester explained that while larger packing companies have the financial resources to weather the current cattle shortage, many smaller processors are struggling with reduced throughput as national cattle supplies remain tight.

The federal funding, he said, is intended to help those facilities remain operational until cattle inventories begin recovering in the coming years.

The discussion continues in Part Two, where Kester addresses beef imports, international trade, and the long-term outlook for the U.S. cattle industry.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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