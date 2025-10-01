Kevin Kester on Ranching, Trade, and Ag’s Next Generation

Life in Parkfield, California

Kevin Kester is a fifth-generation rancher from Parkfield, California, a small ranching community northeast of Paso Robles in southeast Monterey County. Known as the “earthquake capital of the world,” Parkfield may be warm during the day, but evenings cool into the mid-50s with low humidity compared to the San Joaquin Valley. This climate creates an ideal environment for ranching families like the Kester’s.

The Struggles of Ranching in California

Kevin Kester

Kester, who served as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), openly acknowledges the difficulties of raising cattle in California. Across the country, when people learn he ranches in California, their first reaction is disbelief that he can stay in business. High land values, heavy taxes, and costly regulatory requirements place tremendous strain on ranchers and small businesses alike.

Despite these challenges, California remains a significant cattle state. Out of roughly 100 million acres of land, 35 to 39 million are still designated for grazing. The state maintains a sizable beef herd—something many outside California don’t realize.

Historic Low Herd Numbers and Beef Prices

The U.S. beef cow herd has fallen to its lowest level since 1951. This reduction in cattle numbers is one reason why beef prices at the supermarket have climbed so high. Yet, consumers continue to purchase beef because quality has improved dramatically. With more prime and choice grades available, U.S. beef enjoys a strong reputation worldwide, and Americans remain willing to pay for it.

A Seat at the White House

Kester recalls one of his most memorable experiences as NCBA president: standing behind President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House as the administration pushed a major agricultural bill through Congress. Having previously served on a trade advisory committee, Kester was no stranger to Washington, but this event was particularly meaningful. He praised the administration’s agricultural policies, noting that federal support often helped mitigate the challenges of California’s stricter state regulations.

The Role of Federal Leadership in Agriculture

Agriculture in California is subject to more regulations than almost anywhere else in the nation. Federal policies that align with ranching needs make a difference, Kester explained. While not a complete solution, such support helps counterbalance state-level political challenges.

He also praised Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, noting her personal ties to cattle production and FFA leadership. Rollins, whose daughters show beef cattle, has traveled widely to meet with farmers and ranchers. According to Kester, she “gets it” because she not only understands policy but also appreciates the realities of agricultural life.

Family and Future Generations

For Kester, family remains at the heart of ranching. Working alongside his children and now six grandchildren, ranging in age from four to ten, is the fulfillment of his life’s work. While working cattle can be stressful, he sees these moments as essential to preserving the family ranch for future generations. Ranching, he emphasized, benefits not just families but also the environment and the broader state of California.

The Wolf Predation Problem

Not all challenges are financial or regulatory. Ranchers across California are increasingly battling wolf predation. Kester’s friends in the Sierra Nevada foothills report devastating losses, with 77 documented wolf kills in just 90 days in one small region north of Interstate 80. Wolves, as large as Great Danes, are intelligent, aggressive, and capable of killing for both food and sport.

California’s stricter protections for wolves exceed federal standards, leaving ranchers with few options. Kester fears the situation will worsen before change occurs, predicting it may tragically take the loss of human life before serious policy adjustments are made.

The Disconnect Between Policy and Reality

Kester is candid about the gap between policymakers and agricultural life. Many of the officials shaping regulations have little or no understanding of farming. During his leadership roles in California and nationally, Kester often found himself in the position of educating legislators who had never been on a farm.

This disconnect is amplified as each generation grows further removed from agriculture. In the 1960s, nearly everyone had a family or friend connected to farming. Today, particularly in California, very few young people have any exposure to agriculture at all, which makes policy education even more critical.

The Importance of FFA in Education

Kester strongly supports the Future Farmers of America (FFA), an organization that introduces young people to agriculture, even those without a farming background. He believes that once children visit a farm, they often fall in love with the lifestyle and values it represents. For him, FFA plays a vital role in bridging the widening gap between consumers, policymakers, and agriculture.

The Role of FFA in Shaping Future Leaders

Kevin Kester is a lifelong supporter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA). A former regional FFA officer himself, Kester credits the organization with developing leadership skills and instilling responsibility in young people. His children were also active in FFA, earning leadership positions and American Farmer degrees.

For Kester, FFA’s value extends beyond students who come from agricultural families. Many members have no direct connection to farming or ranching, yet the program gives them exposure to agricultural careers while equipping them with critical leadership training. With millions of students involved nationwide, FFA has become a pipeline for developing the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

However, Kester warns that funding remains a concern. “We just have to make sure the funding doesn’t go away for the program across the country,” he emphasized, stressing the importance of preserving FFA opportunities for future students.

Preparing the Next Generation of Ranchers

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and its state and county affiliates actively discuss how to engage younger generations in agriculture. According to Kester, leadership at every level is exploring programs that foster involvement and encourage young people to promote agriculture. But this work requires time, commitment, and ongoing investment.

When asked what it would take for his children and grandchildren—the sixth generation—to succeed in California ranching, Kester pointed to politics and policy. He explained that his own involvement in policy advocacy began 30 years ago, after his grandfather’s passing triggered a large estate tax burden. Known as the “death tax,” it nearly destabilized the family ranch, and Kester committed himself to pushing for reforms.

Today, regulatory costs at every level—national, state, regional, and local—pose the greatest challenge. Agencies often create rules in isolation, unaware of their combined impact on family operations. “You add all those layers up, and in California, we’re just almost overwhelmed with the cost to comply with everything,” Kester said. For him, the solution lies in building relationships with policymakers and educating them about the real-world consequences of their decisions.

Politics, Policy, and Agriculture

Kester believes the Trump administration provided significant support for the cattle industry, particularly compared to other administrations. While he maintains friendships on both sides of the political aisle, he stressed that Republican-led policies were generally more favorable toward business and agriculture. “It’s all about relationships,” he explained, noting that effective advocacy requires strong connections across the political spectrum.

For Kester, the challenges facing agriculture shouldn’t be partisan. Estate taxes, regulations, and water policies are “common sense” issues, not Republican or Democrat ones. “We need to help so your kids of sixth generation can be successful,” he said, echoing the broader call for policies that sustain family ranches.

Water and Land Stewardship

Unlike many ranchers in California, Kester’s Parkfield ranch is just outside the overdrafted Paso Robles water basin. While drought still impacts his operation, he does not face the same basin management requirements looming over many producers in the San Joaquin Valley. That geographical stroke of luck has spared him some of the most pressing water challenges, though he recognizes the burden they place on neighboring ranchers.

A Year on the Road as NCBA President

During his tenure as NCBA president in 2018, Kester spent nearly 300 days traveling. His work took him across 32 states and overseas, including Beijing, where he joined U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in signing a beef trade agreement with China.

The experience gave him a first-hand view of the abundance and diversity of American agriculture. From small family ranches to large farming operations, Kester saw the collective strength of U.S. producers working to feed the world. “It was pretty great for those few years to be out on the land and meet those folks,” he recalled.

Trade, Tariffs, and Global Markets

Trade negotiations were among Kester’s top priorities as NCBA president. For decades, he explained, the U.S. allowed other countries to impose unfair tariffs and non-scientific trade barriers that disadvantaged American producers. His position was clear: ranchers simply want a fair and level playing field.

President Trump’s populist approach to trade helped push long-standing issues forward. Kester served on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee on Trade, working alongside Secretary Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. One issue he pressed repeatedly was Australia’s non-tariff barriers to U.S. beef. While the first administration couldn’t address the matter, Kester said that progress has since been made, and U.S. beef now has free access into the Australian market.

China also remains a major focus. Kester believes that, despite delays, trade agreements with China will eventually stabilize and benefit American ranchers. “At the end of the day, we will all be better for it,” he said, urging patience with the long and complex process.

The Threat of Screw Worm and Cross-Border Challenges

Beyond trade, animal health issues such as the New World screw worm continue to worry ranchers. Kester explained that while the NCBA has maintained a strong relationship with Mexico’s cattlemen’s association, the Mexican government has been less reliable.

A recent incident underscored the concern: cattle transported from southern Mexico to a feedlot just 70 miles from the Texas border were infected with screw worm. The animals came from outside the designated safe zone, raising alarms about Mexico’s ability to control the pest. “It’s just symptomatic of why we have to be very careful and watchful,” Kester said, warning that the pest’s spread into the U.S. would cost millions to contain.

The Impact of Cartels on Agriculture

Kester also raised concerns about the influence of drug cartels in Mexico. Unlike decades past, when cross-border trade felt safe, today’s environment is far more dangerous. “Nowadays, you take your life in your hands if you even think about crossing into it,” he said. Cartels now control vast regions, exploiting opportunities wherever they can profit, including agriculture.

This reality complicates trade, labor migration, and cross-border cooperation on issues like screw worm containment. Coyotes smuggling laborers across the border further compound the risks, with some reportedly holding families hostage for ransom.

California’s Path Forward

When asked how California could regain strength in its beef industry, Kester pointed back to a single principle: common sense. For him, many of the state’s agricultural challenges are rooted in impractical or overly burdensome regulations. He argued that policies should be crafted with straightforward logic, prioritizing what sustains agriculture and rural communities.

Yet, as Kester often tells others, expecting common sense from politicians is often the first mistake. “That’s your first problem—you’re trying to use common sense on a politician, and it never, ever works,” he quipped.

Conservation, Stewardship, and Legacy

For Kevin Kester, ranching is about more than cattle—it is about stewardship. He explained that his entire ranch has been under a conservation easement for more than 20 years, a decision made to preserve the land for future generations. By placing those protections in place, Kester ensured that his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren could continue operating the ranch without fear of it being divided or developed.

“Our whole ranch is under a conservation easement,” Kester said. “We did that to make sure we didn’t lose the ranch to be split up for development. It’s good for the environment and it’s good for ranching families.”

A Message to Consumers

As the holiday season approaches, Kester emphasized the deep appreciation ranchers hold for American consumers. He encouraged families to enjoy beef on their tables—whether a prime rib or a favorite steak—during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and beyond. “We appreciate people loving our product,” he said, noting that every purchase supports ranching families like his.

A Life Beyond the Ranch

Though cattle ranching is his life’s work, Kester shared that sports have long been his outlet and form of relaxation. For years, he served as an offensive coordinator for Shandon High School football, even coaching during the time his son played quarterback. Those moments created lasting memories and “interesting dynamics” for the family.

In addition, Kester has been a loyal San Francisco 49ers fan for decades. “I’ve had season tickets to the 49ers for the past 40-plus seasons, so that’s kind of my getaway,” he said. Sports, he explained, provide a necessary balance to the demands of ranch life and advocacy.

Supporting the Next Generation

As the interview wrapped up, Kester and host Nick Papagni returned to a theme close to both of their hearts—the importance of supporting agricultural youth through organizations like FFA. Both men pledged to continue promoting opportunities for young people to learn leadership skills and gain a passion for agriculture.

An Open Invitation

True to his approachable nature, Kester extended an invitation to visit his hometown of Parkfield, California—known as the earthquake capital of the world. He promised a stop at the Parkfield Café, famous for its steaks, as part of the tour. “Come out to Parkfield and I’ll take you there,” he said with a smile.

As a fifth-generation rancher, former NCBA president, and lifelong advocate for agriculture, Kevin Kester’s story is one of resilience, stewardship, and leadership. From preserving his family’s land to shaping national policy, Kester continues to represent the values of American ranching while preparing the next generation to carry the legacy forward.