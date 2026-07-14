The conversation with former National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Kevin Kester continued on today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, with topics ranging from beef imports and land use to California’s business climate, wolf management, and the outlook for the state’s cattle industry.

Kester began by addressing a common misconception surrounding beef imports. While some producers are concerned about imported beef entering the U.S. market, he explained that imported lean beef plays an important role during periods of historically low cattle inventories.

Because the U.S. herd remains near multi-decade lows, processors rely on lean beef imports to blend with domestic beef trim for hamburger production. Kester said those imports help meet consumer demand while allowing supply and demand—not politics—to determine market conditions.

The discussion then shifted to California’s proposed changes to the Williamson Act, which would allow some agricultural land enrolled in the state’s farmland preservation program to be converted to solar development while maintaining certain tax benefits. Kester said organizations including the California Cattlemen’s Association and California Farm Bureau oppose the proposal, arguing that productive farmland should remain dedicated to food production.

Looking toward California’s 2026 election, Kester said leadership decisions can have lasting impacts on ranchers and agricultural businesses through regulations, permitting, taxation, and overall economic policy. While emphasizing that the California Cattlemen’s Association works with elected officials from both parties, he noted the importance of policies that encourage producers to remain in business and invest in agriculture.

The interview also revisited one of California ranchers’ most persistent challenges—wolf depredation. Kester said producers continue dealing with livestock losses while state wildlife officials remain limited by endangered species protections. Although he believes progress will eventually come, he acknowledged ranchers continue to face both financial losses and significant stress as wolf populations expand across Northern California.

Despite those challenges, Kester said the cattle industry remains optimistic. Strong cattle prices continue to support producers, and forecasts calling for the potential return of El Niño this fall could bring much-needed rainfall to California rangelands.

Before wrapping up the interview, Kester offered advice for consumers looking to get the most from a quality steak. He recommended allowing beef to age under proper refrigeration before cooking, saying the process naturally improves tenderness and flavor.

“We’re excited about the cattle business,” Kester said. “The markets are good, and hopefully we’ll see some rain this winter to help producers moving forward.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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