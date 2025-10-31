The October 31 edition of the AgNet News Hour brought a spirited mix of Halloween humor and serious ag talk as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Kevin Kester, former National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) president, to discuss Argentina trade tensions, beef pricing, and the high stakes of Proposition 50.

Kester joined from his family ranch in Parkfield, California, where recent early rains have sparked some optimism. “We’ve got green grass already — that hasn’t happened this early since about 1995,” he said. But much of the discussion turned to national issues after comments by former President Donald Trump about importing Argentine beef rattled cattle markets.

“We completely support President Trump and all he’s done for ranchers,” Kester said. “But some of his statements about tariffs and Argentine imports were just factually incorrect, and we had to push back.” He explained that while Trump’s remarks were aimed at lowering consumer prices, they triggered a temporary futures market dip and confusion among producers. “He’s trying to help, but when you insert yourself directly into the market, it sends shockwaves all the way back to the ranch.”

Still, Kester stressed that this disagreement is “unfinished business, not division.” Comparing the relationship between cattlemen and the Trump administration to a football team, he said, “It’s like a quarterback and an offensive coordinator — you argue about the play, but you both want to win.” He called for fair trade deals that give U.S. ranchers equal footing: “Argentina sent $800 million worth of beef here in five years, while we only exported $7 million to them. We just want balance.”

The conversation also touched on consumer labeling, with Kester supporting “Product of the USA” but warning that price ultimately drives purchases. “People say they’ll pay more for U.S. beef, but at the grocery store, pocketbooks often make the decision,” he said. Even so, he noted that demand remains strong. “Even with record prices, consumers are still buying American beef because of its quality.”

As the interview continued, Kester discussed the ongoing threat of the New World Screwworm near the Texas–Mexico border, saying that USDA teams are “doing heroic work” to contain outbreaks. He also warned that Prop 50, if passed, could devastate rural representation and drive up food costs. “It’s political redistricting disguised as reform,” he said. “If it passes, Central Valley agriculture loses its voice.”

Looking ahead, Kester predicted continued strength for the cattle market in 2025 and 2026. “Prices will level out, herds will rebuild, and consumers will keep getting the safest, highest-quality beef in the world.”

Papagni closed the show calling Kester “one of the great voices in California ranching,” while McGill agreed: “When Kevin talks, every farmer and rancher listens.”

