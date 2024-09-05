Kern County Subbasin Considered for SGMA Probation

The California State Water Resources Control Board is considering placing the Kern County Subbasin on probation because of concerns about its groundwater sustainability plans. A public hearing about this decision is scheduled for February 20, 2025. If the subbasin is put on probation, those using groundwater will need to report their usage and might face fees until the local agencies can properly manage the water.

The State Water Board has criticized the Kern County Subbasin for its updated groundwater plan not addressing all concerns, especially those from earlier plans. The revised 2024 plan, submitted in May 2024, aims to improve groundwater management but still faces scrutiny.

Public comments on the probation recommendation are open until September 22. The State Water Board’s final decision will be made in February 2025. In the meantime, the Kern County Subbasin’s Groundwater Sustainability Agencies will hold their own workshops in September to get feedback on the 2024 plan.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West