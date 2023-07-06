Kern County Farm Bureau Gets a New Executive Director

The Kern County Farm Bureau (KCFB) is getting a new Executive Director. Rachel Nettleton will be taking over the role, bringing with her a diverse background and wealth of experience. “I am thrilled to join the Kern County Farm Bureau as the new Executive Director,” Nettleton said in a press release. “Agriculture is the backbone of this community, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to supporting and advocating for our hardworking farmers and ranchers.”

KCFB Executive Director Rachel Nettleton

COURTESY: KCFB

Nettleton will be bringing a unique perspective to her new role, having worked across a wide variety of industries. Her background includes experience in sports, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. She has served in management positions at some of Kern County’s most well-known organizations such as the Bakersfield Condors and Houchin Community Blood Bank. Nettleton’s broad experience has equipped her with a deep understanding of different organizational structures and the importance of building strong relationships. KCFB firmly believes that Nettleton’s background will inject new perspectives and innovative ideas into the community.

“The Kern County Farm Bureau Board of Directors is excited about the future with our new Executive Director, Rachel Nettleton,” said Patty Poire, President of the KCFB. “Looking forward to having Rachel bring her previous experiences, her passion and vision to the benefit of KCFB and our members. Congratulations to Rachel!”

As the newly appointed Executive Director, Nettleton aims to strengthen the Farm Bureau’s position as the voice for local farmers. Her vision encompasses fostering stronger relationships between the agricultural sector and other industries, creating opportunities for growth, and addressing the challenges faced by farmers in the rapidly evolving landscape of modern agriculture.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West