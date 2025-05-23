Kennedy Pledges Support for U.S. Farmers

President Trump Participates in a MAHA Commission Event with Robert Kennedy, Jr., and others

In Washington Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought to reassure farmers that they are not the target of an upcoming federal health report. The report, due out Thursday, is part of a White House initiative called the “Make America Healthy Again Commission,” which is examining a variety of factors potentially contributing to rising childhood chronic illnesses.

But Kennedy made clear during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing that supporting American agriculture remains a top priority — especially when it comes to widely-used tools like glyphosate.

“I have said repeatedly throughout this process, that we cannot take any step that will put a single farmer in this country out of business. There’s a million farmers who rely on glyphosate. 100% of corn in this country relies on glyphosate. We are not going to do anything to jeopardize that business model.” Kennedy Said.

Kennedy acknowledged that modern crop protection tools are deeply woven into the fabric of American food production and stressed that his department’s goal is not to restrict farmers, but to better understand the health landscape for the nation’s children.

Still, some lawmakers raised concerns about how the findings might be interpreted. Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith expressed caution, warning that any hint of bias against modern farming practices could send the wrong message to rural communities.

“I’m deeply concerned that this report will unfairly target American agriculture, modern farming practices and the crop protection tools our farmers rely on.” Said Sen Hyde-Smith.

Kennedy responded directly to the senator’s concerns, aiming to set the record straight.

“Your information about the report is just simply wrong. The drafts that I’ve seen, there is not a single word in them that should worry the American farmer.”

Kennedy emphasized that any recommendations will be guided by science — and built with respect for the men and women who feed the nation.

Kennedy Pledges Support for U.S. Farmers