Some things you can do with kitchen waste to keep it out of the landfill. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Luckily, kitchen waste falls into many categories that are conducive for productive, useful waste cycling. There are lots of compostable items, such as paper bags, cardboard boxes, and food scraps. Also, there are tons of recyclable and reusable things, like tin cans and glass bottles. There is even uncontaminated water that could be redirected into useful measures. With a little bit of effort on our part, a lot of these things can be recycled or re-used and kept out of the landfill.

If you’re not into composting or vermicomposting biodegradable stuff, you can always bury it or burn it.

Lots of the trash and recycling we create in the kitchen are containers, and containers are really useful. Old jars can function as safe food storage containers for leftovers. Glass bottles and plastic jugs can be reused for holding freshwater or homemade drinks.

Wastewater is another. Often times, our kitchen wastewater is completely reusable as is. And, the water we use to mop the floor (with clean, green products) might help out a tree in the yard or the compost bin.

Keeping Your Kitchen Waste Out of the Landfill