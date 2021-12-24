Keeping your Christmas tree fresh and looking its best before and after the holiday. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

our tree has already been cut before you’ve brought it home. Cut it again before putting it in the stand. The main reason for doing this is to help the tree’s cut end better absorb water.

Remember that fresh Christmas trees are highly flammable. Placing the tree next to the fireplace may not be the best idea. While open flames are of utmost concern, it’s important to position your tree away from any heat sources.

An air vent may not set the tree on fire, but it will dry it out quickly which makes it abundantly more flammable and less visually appealing. Just as an air vent will quickly dry out the tree, a constant draft from a ceiling fan will do the same.

Speaking of drying out, make sure to water the Christmas tree daily. Trees soak up a lot of water. Many experts recommend adding boiling hot water to the tree stand reservoir when you initially add the tree. This hot first sip liquefies any remaining sap, improving the tree’s ability to draw up water. After that, room temperature water will do.

