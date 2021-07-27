Some ways to keep your plants well hydrated this summer while saving yourself some money. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.





Close up of irrigation pivot system splashing water in wheat field

Seedling vegetable beds with drip irrigation system

Drip irrigation system

All plants need water, especially during summer. When you add up how much watering your garden can cost you over a whole growing season, it can come to hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

One of the best ways to figure out how much watering your garden is costing you is to attach a water meter to your outdoor spigot or hose. Record the number of gallons you use after watering your garden or lawn. Divide the number of gallons by1,000, and then multiply the result by the price per 1,000 gallons in your area. Once you figure out how much it costs to water your garden and lawn one time, you can easily estimate how much it costs you to keep your outdoor plants hydrated over an entire season.

Other ways to cut down on water costs is to use mulch to retain moisture in the soil, water deeper and less frequently, knowing when to water, and harvesting rain water.

You can also reduce that water bill by choosing a reliable irrigation system, such as sprinklers and tubes. Or, by choosing drought-tolerant plants.

Keep Plants Hydrated this Summer and Saving Some Money