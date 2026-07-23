Keely Covello

As California continues to grapple with water shortages, aging infrastructure, devastating wildfires, and increasing political division, one voice has emerged as a passionate advocate for rural communities: Keely Covello.

In a compelling interview with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, Covello discussed everything from America’s founding principles to the battle to save the Potter Valley Project, offering listeners an in-depth look at one of California’s most important—and least understood—water issues.

The conversation is both inspirational and informative, making it a must-listen for anyone who cares about California agriculture, water policy, and the future of rural communities.

A Lesson from America’s Founding Fathers

The interview opened with Covello recounting the remarkable friendship between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams as America celebrates its 250th birthday.

Although the two Founding Fathers became fierce political rivals after helping secure American independence, they eventually reconciled through years of thoughtful correspondence. Their friendship, despite deep political disagreements, ended with one of history’s most extraordinary moments when both men died on July 4, 1826—exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence.

For Covello, their story demonstrates that Americans can disagree while remaining united around the nation’s founding principles of liberty, equality, and opportunity.

Honored at the White House

Keely Covello with Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins

Covello also shared her experience attending the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration in Washington, D.C., where she was invited by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to attend a special dinner in the White House Rose Garden honoring farmers and ranchers.

She described the evening as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and praised Rollins for recognizing the vital role agricultural producers play in feeding America. Covello also applauded the Agriculture Secretary for maintaining regular communication with producers across the country and highlighting rural issues often overlooked by national media.

The Fight to Save the Potter Valley Project

The heart of the interview focused on the ongoing effort to preserve the Potter Valley Project, which includes Scott Dam, Cape Horn Dam, and Lake Pillsbury in Northern California.

According to Covello, the project stores winter runoff from the Eel River and delivers water throughout the summer to the Russian River Basin, supplying farms, ranches, homes, and businesses serving approximately 750,000 Northern California residents.

She argued that removing the dams would eliminate critical water storage while increasing wildfire risks in one of California’s most fire-prone regions.

Covello emphasized that California has not built a major new reservoir since 1979 despite the state’s population nearly doubling, leaving communities dependent on aging infrastructure.

She also noted that the Potter Valley Project has supplied water used to fight some of California’s largest wildfires, underscoring its importance beyond agriculture alone.

Keely Covello with her dad, Dr. Rich Brazil at the Canon House Office Building

New Hope Through Federal Attention

One of the interview’s most encouraging developments involved recent federal interest in preserving the Potter Valley Project.

Covello explained that officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior recently met with PG&E executives and representatives from a Riverside County water district interested in purchasing the dams rather than removing them.

She believes the involvement of Secretary Brooke Rollins and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum demonstrates that federal leaders recognize the importance of preserving water infrastructure for Northern California communities.

Covello also discussed the role of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which must approve PG&E’s request to decommission the dams.

She expressed hope that federal regulators will carefully evaluate the long-term impacts before allowing the project to be dismantled.

Concerns Over California Water Policy

Throughout the interview, Covello argued that the debate surrounding Potter Valley should not be viewed as a partisan issue but rather as one of common sense.

She encouraged Californians to examine the facts for themselves, including maps, water delivery systems, fish population trends, and the proposed alternatives to the existing infrastructure.

Covello questioned whether removing the dams would meaningfully improve fish populations, suggesting that other environmental factors deserve greater attention.

She also voiced concerns that PG&E ratepayers could ultimately shoulder the cost of dam removal through higher utility bills while simultaneously losing valuable water infrastructure.

California’s Political Future

Papagni and Covello also discussed California’s upcoming gubernatorial election and its potential impact on agriculture and water policy.

Covello shared that she recently interviewed gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who expressed support for preserving the Potter Valley Project and emphasized practical, common-sense governance.

She encouraged Californians of all political affiliations to become engaged, arguing that voters who support responsible water management, economic opportunity, and less government regulation have an opportunity to shape the state’s future.

While discussing California’s challenges, Covello remained optimistic, saying she believes the Golden State can once again thrive if policymakers allow working families, farmers, ranchers, and businesses to succeed.

Optimism for California and America

Despite discussing difficult issues, Covello ended the interview on a hopeful note.

She encouraged Americans to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday by appreciating the freedoms and opportunities the country provides while remaining engaged in improving their communities.

She also urged listeners to experience America firsthand, echoing a phrase she believes captures the country’s spirit:

“If you want to hate America, listen to the media. If you want to love America, drive across it.”

For Covello, California remains one of the most beautiful places in the world, and she is committed to ensuring future generations inherit a stronger, more resilient state.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article only scratches the surface of Nick Papagni’s thoughtful conversation with Keely Covello.

The full interview provides additional insight into the Potter Valley Project, California water policy, agriculture, wildfire preparedness, America’s founding history, and Covello’s ongoing advocacy for rural communities.

If you care about California agriculture, water security, or the future of the state’s farming communities, this is an interview worth hearing.

Keely Covello Talks Potter Valley, Water, and California’s Future with The Ag Meter

Contact & Resources

Keely Covello / America Unwon

Website: AmericaUnwon.com

Podcast and videos available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

Follow America Unwon on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Save the Potter Valley Project

The Ag Meter

Host: Nick Papagni

Email: nick@agnetmedia.com

Listen on AgNet Media platforms.