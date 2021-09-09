Kearney Alfalfa and Forage Field Day Coming Up September 23

The annual Kearney Alfalfa and Forage Field Day will be held in-person on Thursday, September 23. The event will take place at the Kearney Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Parlier. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, pre-registration will be required to attend. Cooperative Extension Agronomy and Nutrient Management Farm Advisor for Fresno, Kings, and Tulare Counties, Nick Clark said the field day is a great opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units. The half-day event will feature presentations from a variety of speakers.

“We start the day with a field tour. In the field tour we look at ongoing research projects related to alfalfa production and other forages,” Clark noted. “When we return from the tour it’s a couple hours of in-door presentations. In there, we’ll be talking about other issues related to forage such as nutrient management, pest management, and then also have an update from someone at the Fresno County Ag Commissioner on pesticide regulations.”

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West