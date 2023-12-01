Just Over a Month Left to Apply for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program

There is just over one month left to apply for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The deadline for the program was extended from October 31, 2023, to January 13, 2024. The extension aims to provide eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners with additional time to apply for assistance.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack emphasizes transparency in program administration and the importance of earning trust from eligible individuals. The extension allows for expanded outreach efforts, including direct technical assistance and training sessions, to better inform and support applicants.

The program, mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, allocates $2.2 billion to offer financial assistance to those who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021. The amount awarded depends on the number of eligible applicants and the impact of discrimination. Applicants can apply online or submit paper-based forms via mail or in-person to local program offices. More information about the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program is available online or by contacting the national call center at 1-800-721-0970.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West