July 15th Deadline: FSA Urges Producers to File Crop Acreage Reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is reminding producers across the country to submit their crop acreage reports ahead of the rapidly approaching July 15th deadline.

“These reports are critical,” says FSA Administrator Bill Beam, “for farmers and ranchers to participate in FSA programs that provide a vital safety net.”

Filing a crop acreage report ensures eligibility for essential assistance programs, including:

Disaster assistance

Conservation programs

Crop insurance

According to the FSA, a crop acreage report includes:

The crop grown

Its intended use and location

Planting dates and patterns

Acreage amounts

Crop variety

Producer shares

Irrigation methods

Maps with approximate crop boundaries

And information on any prevented or failed planting

Local deadlines may vary by crop and county, so producers should contact their local FSA office for specific guidance.

“Submitting accurate and complete acreage reports helps maintain your access to programs that matter most when disaster strikes,” says Beam.

Stay protected—report your acreage by July 15th.

🧑‍🌾 Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.