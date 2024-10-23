Jordan College Celebrates Food, Family, and Farm Month with Community Events

The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is celebrating its sixth annual Food, Family, and Farm Month with nearly 20 events showcasing the region’s agricultural ties. Many of the events are free and open to the public through mid-November.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the Center for Irrigation Technology will host Ag Tech Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University Agricultural Laboratory. This free event for growers and industry members will feature in-field technology demonstrations and 30 vendors showcasing agricultural products and services.

The Whole Vine Festival will continue to celebrate agriculture with food trucks, music, art, and kids’ activities on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn near the Science II Building.

The Bulldoggers Rodeo Club will host its annual rodeo on Nov. 8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, and the Viticulture Club will hold its 71st annual Fall Harvest barbecue that evening at Kings River Winery.

The month will conclude with the 43rd annual Agribusiness Management Conference on Nov. 13, where experts will discuss agricultural trends and state policy.

For more details and registration, visit the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.