Seizing Opportunity During the Great Depression

The Great Depression challenged countless rural American families, yet it also offered opportunities for those in the right place at the right time. In southern Missouri, a young farmer—John W. Tyson—recognized a chance to deliver chickens to larger metropolitan markets across the Midwest. While many struggled to survive, this early venture gave him practical experience and vital connections in the Missouri poultry business.

John W. Tyson: Missouri Farmer Builds Poultry Legacy

During World War II, food rationing became a necessity, but poultry was not rationed. This exemption created a stable market for entrepreneurs like Tyson, opening doors for further growth in the American poultry industry.

From Delivery to Raising Chickens

Building on his early experience, John W. Tyson expanded into raising chickens and producing feed for local farmers to sustain their flocks. This move laid the foundation for a thriving family-run poultry company, known for its quality, service, and dedication to farmers.

The Tyson Legacy (1931 – Present)

In 1931, John W. Tyson officially founded the company that would grow into one of America’s largest poultry businesses. Today, the company continues to operate under the leadership of Tyson’s third-generation family members, maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence that defined the early days of this Missouri poultry legacy.