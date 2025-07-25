John Duarte, President of Duarte Nursery and former U.S. Congressman, joined The Ag Meter with Nick Papagni for a wide-ranging interview on the urgent issues affecting California agriculture—water, immigration reform, infrastructure, and the state’s political future. Duarte, known for his outspoken advocacy for farmers, didn’t hold back as he outlined both the challenges and the solutions he believes can revitalize the Golden State.

Listen to the full interview conducted by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.

John Duarte on Water, Immigration, and Fixing California

Fighting for Water in the Central Valley

John Duarte

President of Duarte Nursery

Duarte opened the conversation by addressing the glaring gap in California’s water infrastructure. He criticized both federal and state leadership for failing to deliver real solutions to farmers and rural communities suffering from water scarcity.

“We’re not even trying,” Duarte said. “We’re not building water projects… It’s just a regulatory and legal nightmare.”

He emphasized that while the federal government can act quickly on foreign aid or Wall Street bailouts, water infrastructure for California agriculture remains neglected. According to Duarte, the cost of projects like raising the Shasta Dam is minimal compared to what’s spent elsewhere—yet red tape and litigation block progress.

He also highlighted the high cost and slow pace of recent federal water projects like the $25 billion Delta Tunnel, which, despite its cost, does not add a single new drop of water to the state’s supply.

A Farmer’s Perspective on Immigration Reform

As a nursery owner and employer of hundreds, Duarte understands firsthand the need for a legal, reliable agricultural workforce. He supports immigration reform that provides clear pathways for legal farm labor while securing the border and streamlining guest worker programs.

“We want a real border. We want legal guest workers. We want pathways to citizenship for the people who are here and productive,” he said.

Duarte said the immigration debate has been hijacked by political extremes. He proposes a balanced solution: secure the border, verify new hires, provide a lawful future for those already working productively in the U.S., and make immigration legal and manageable for everyone.

He also voiced frustration that while immigrants are often blamed for overburdened services, it’s often due to broken systems rather than the people themselves. He believes both parties need to get serious about crafting solutions that recognize immigrants’ value to the economy, especially in agriculture.

Why Duarte Entered Politics—and May Return

Duarte’s decision to run for Congress in 2022 stemmed from his frustrations with California’s leadership. He cited lack of progress on water, homelessness, and infrastructure as key motivators.

He described California’s high-speed rail project—nicknamed the “bullet to the head train”—as a colossal waste of funds that could have been used for desperately needed water infrastructure. Duarte calculated that every billion dollars spent on the rail could fund 20 to 50 small-scale water projects, directly improving lives in rural communities.

“We are not building the infrastructure we need,” Duarte said. “We’re not creating the kind of abundance-oriented society we need.”

He suggested that if California had sensible leadership working in alignment with a future Trump administration, the state could see significant progress on water, immigration, and economic development.

Looking Ahead: Can California Return to Common Sense?

When asked whether California can return to practical governance, Duarte said he’s optimistic.

“We can,” he replied. “California has got to be ripening towards new leadership and a new direction.”

Duarte endorsed candidates like Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton and pledged to support whichever Republican emerges from the gubernatorial primary. He believes California voters are ready for leaders who will focus on jobs, affordability, water infrastructure, and quality of life—not just ideological battles.

He painted a stark picture of a state where the next generation is fleeing to states like Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Georgia. Duarte wants to reverse that trend by bringing back opportunity to California’s farms and towns.

“If we end the bullet train, every billion dollars could build $20-$50 million drinking water projects,” he emphasized.

He concluded by dividing California’s political culture into two camps: the “lords of scarcity” who regulate and restrict, and the “champions of abundance”—farmers, builders, and energy producers—who drive the real economy.

“The champions of abundance are about to kick butt here in California,” Duarte declared.

Final Thoughts: Rebuilding California’s Future

Duarte left listeners with a call to action: reject distraction politics, invest in the essentials, and build a future where California farmers and families can thrive.

“This is still a great state,” said host Nick Papagni. “We just got to make it great again.”

About John Duarte

John Duarte is the president of Duarte Nursery in Stanislaus County, California, and a former U.S. Representative. A fourth-generation farmer, Duarte has been a leading voice for water access, immigration reform, and rural infrastructure.