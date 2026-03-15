John Duarte (left) with “The Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni

California agriculture has long faced uncertainty when it comes to water. But during a recent conversation on the Ag Meter, former Congressman and Duarte Nursery owner John Duarte laid out a bold vision for the future—one centered on water abundance, infrastructure improvements, and practical leadership.

Duarte, who has been tapped as the potential Secretary of Natural Resources in a future administration led by Steve Hilton, spoke passionately about the need to rethink how California manages its water resources.

The goal, Duarte says, is simple: restore reliable water supplies for farms, communities, and families across the state.

A Vision for Abundance

Duarte believes California already has the water resources it needs—it simply needs to manage them more effectively.

“We’re going to get water on the farms, every farm,” Duarte said during the interview. “We’re going to make every city a tree town, and we’re going to get people the water they need in their homes.”

His plan centers on improving infrastructure, using better forecasting tools, and bringing practical leadership to the agencies that oversee water policy. Duarte says California families should not have to live under constant water restrictions when the state has the ability to store and manage water more efficiently.

The vision includes stronger water deliveries for agriculture, healthier ecosystems, and thriving communities.

Legislative Momentum for More Water

Duarte pointed to SB 72, a bipartisan bill recently passed unanimously by the California Legislature, as proof that policymakers recognize the need to expand water supplies.

The bill calls for nine million acre-feet of new water to be developed for California.

While the legislation sets the target, Duarte believes the solutions already exist.

“The how is the easy part,” Duarte explained. “The clarity and the leadership have been what’s stymied us all these years.”

A New Approach to Forecasting Water

One of Duarte’s most intriguing ideas involves improving reservoir management through advanced rainfall forecasting.

He highlighted a forecasting system developed by Rob Dornbos and Weather Tools, which Duarte says has accurately predicted rainfall and reservoir inflows for the past decade.

Using these forecasts in early November could allow water agencies to plan months earlier, making smarter decisions about:

Reservoir releases

Groundwater recharge

Flood control space

Irrigation allocations

With better forecasting, Duarte believes water allocations for farmers could become more reliable while also preserving supplies for dry years.

Dredging the Delta

Duarte also raised another long-discussed but rarely implemented solution—dredging the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta.

According to Duarte, decades of sediment buildup have reduced water flow and created unnecessary challenges for both water delivery and fish habitat.

By removing that sediment, he says the Delta could function more efficiently while improving environmental conditions.

A Message to Farmers

Duarte closed the interview with a message to farmers who have struggled with years of uncertainty.

Help, he says, could be on the way.

His vision includes reliable water deliveries, stronger agricultural communities, and a future where California agriculture—and the environment—can both thrive.

But this short summary only scratches the surface.

🎧 Listen to the full interview on the Ag Meter to hear John Duarte explain his water strategy, infrastructure plans, and what it could mean for the future of California agriculture.

John Duarte Calls for Water Abundance in California