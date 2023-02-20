Continuing eight decades of support. That’s coming up on this line of ours.

John Deere announced a donation of $1 million to the National FFA Organization. The donation will support the growth of future leaders, feed agriculture’s talent pipeline, and honor the organization’s community service efforts. It also builds on the 80-year partnership between John Deere and National FFA.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with John Deere,” says Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation. “They’ve been unwavering in their support for more than 80 years and continue to see the potential leaders in each one of our members and advisors.”

FFA will also be raising funds during Give FFA Day on Thursday, February 23. A donation of any amount from the public will support FFA and agricultural education. It’s a chance to open doors for members to explore their interests and discover fulfilling careers.

To get involved or to donate, go to FFA.org on February 23.

John Deere Continues 80-Year Partnership with FFA

