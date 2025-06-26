In Firebaugh, California, longtime farmer Joel Allen is preparing for another season of late-market cantaloupes. With planting just underway, Allen is optimistic about following the excellent early-season quality seen in Arizona crops.

Joel Allen Targets Late-Season Market with High-Quality Cantaloupes

“We just started planting our first field today,” Allen said. “We won’t come off until late September or early October—that’s the market we like to target.”

Allen works with Westside Produce and Classic Fruits, a partnership spanning more than 30 years, praised for its marketing expertise.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Steve and Garrett Patricio and their family,” Allen shared.

Beyond melons, Allen continues to diversify, marketing grain through Lockwood Seed and Grain, and beginning a new relationship with Producers Dairy, supplying them with corn silage.

“It’s a good operation,” Allen added.

For the west side of the Central Valley, adaptability and relationships remain key to sustaining family operations like Joel Allen’s.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.