The November 4 edition of the AgNet News Hour was a celebration of California citrus, featuring Jesse Silva, Vice President of Kings River Packing, who joined hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill to share an upbeat outlook on the 2024–25 season. The longtime Central Valley leader, now in its eighth generation of family farming, is off to what Silva called “a high-quality, high-demand year” for California citrus.

Silva explained that Kings River Packing and its affiliated companies, including Cobblestone Fruit and Gyra Packing, are operating at full capacity across their four facilities in Sanger, Reedley, and Orosi. “We’re running 24/7 right now,” he said. “The fruit looks great, and the market is strong — especially for early navels, lemons, and mandarins.”

Founded in the 1860s, Kings River’s legacy began when the Hazelton family planted the first orange trees in Fresno County. Nearly 150 years later, Silva said the ninth generation is preparing to carry that heritage forward. “We’re still family owned and operated, and that’s something we’re very proud of,” he said. “Every box we ship represents decades of hard work, and our goal is to keep that tradition alive.”

Silva described a season that’s running ahead of schedule thanks to ideal growing conditions in both the desert and Central Valley regions. Grapefruit, lemons, and mandarins from the desert gave the company an early jump, and now the focus shifts northward. “Our early navels are maturing beautifully,” he said. “The sugar is coming on strong, the color is fantastic, and consumers are ready for California fruit.”

He also reported that this year’s market fundamentals look favorable for growers. “The quality is high, imported volumes were lower than expected, and demand is strong both domestically and internationally,” Silva said. “Right now, pricing is solid across navels, mandarins, and lemons. The retailers are excited.”

Beyond the fields, Silva discussed the company’s continued investment in organic citrus, now entering its third full year of production. “It’s still a niche, but it’s growing steadily,” he said. “We’re proud to be a year-round organic citrus supplier in oranges, lemons, and grapefruit.”

Silva credited early fall rains for boosting color and size without harming the crop. “The timing was perfect,” he said. “Rain improves sizing, and the cool nights are bringing on that rich orange color everyone loves.”

Papagni and McGill also highlighted Kings River’s partnership with Farmsco USA, which sources citrus from Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Morocco to complement California’s growing season. “It keeps our partners stocked year-round,” Silva explained. “It’s about consistency — giving our customers California quality all twelve months of the year.”

As the holidays approach, Silva encouraged Californians to buy local. “When you see Kings River on the label, you’re supporting family farmers,” he said. “That means a lot to us — and it means you’re getting the best citrus anywhere.”

