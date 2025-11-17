The November 17 edition of the AgNet News Hour gave listeners a behind-the-scenes look at one of agriculture’s least visible but most vital sectors — freight and drayage. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed back Jeff Cox, President of Best Drayage in Madera, for an in-depth conversation about ports, pricing, and how California’s nuts, milk, and produce make their way to markets around the world.

Cox, who’s become the show’s go-to voice on export logistics, explained that business has remained strong in recent months despite inflation and tighter regulations. “It’s been an up-and-down year,” he said. “The tariffs created some challenges early on, but shippers adapt. They get creative, and they find ways to get product out.” He noted that the fall season has been especially busy, with strong exports of almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and powdered milk.

Best Drayage, which specializes in agricultural freight, handles the trucking of loaded containers from California’s processing plants to ports like Oakland and Long Beach. Once those containers are sealed and shipped overseas, they can spend anywhere from 30 to 50 days in transit before reaching destinations like India, China, or Turkey. “We handle the inland leg,” Cox explained. “Once it leaves the port, that’s out of our hands. But our job is making sure it gets there safely, efficiently, and on time.”

Cox said his company has doubled down on driver vetting and food safety certification, noting that every Best Drayage driver is trained to handle food products. “We’re food-safety certified top to bottom,” he said. “There are carriers out there that cut corners, but when you’re hauling nuts, milk, or produce, you can’t take that risk.”

He also commented on California’s recent freight fraud scandal, where thousands of drivers were caught with illegal licenses. “From a selfish standpoint, that’s actually good for us,” Cox said. “We’re not the cheapest option, but we do things right. When the bad actors get weeded out, it levels the playing field.”

Beyond compliance, Cox said the key to long-term success is value-based partnerships. “We focus on customers who care about reliability, not just price,” he said. “If you want it done right and on time, that costs a little more — but it saves you a lot of headaches.”

Papagni and McGill praised Cox for offering an honest look at an often-overlooked part of California agriculture. “People don’t think about what happens after the crop leaves the processor,” McGill said. “Jeff connects the dots between the farm, the port, and the world.”

Cox estimated that 65% of Best Drayage’s business involves exports — mostly nuts, milk powder, and raisins — while the other 35% handles imports of retail and industrial goods. “Our goal is simple,” he said. “Help farmers feed the world.” Papagni closed the show with gratitude for Cox’s insight. “Jeff’s one of the good ones,” he said. “He keeps California agriculture moving — literally.”

