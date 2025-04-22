Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a new method for producing lab-grown chicken that more closely mimics the texture and structure of real meat. It’s a key step toward making cultivated meat more viable at scale.

Until now, lab-grown chicken has typically been limited to thin, less-than-1-millimeter sheets of muscle tissue. These are created from animal cells and pressed together, but the lack of blood vessels has made it difficult to grow thicker, more meat-like portions. Without a vascular system, tissues struggle to get enough oxygen and nutrients to develop properly.

The Japanese team tackled this problem by engineering a process that imitates the function of blood vessels. Using this technique, they produced a 10-gram nugget of lab-grown chicken with improved density and texture. It’s a significant advance in the field.

The researchers say this approach could be scaled up to produce larger cuts of meat. They also see potential applications in growing functional organs.

While lab-grown meat still faces regulatory, cost, and consumer acceptance hurdles, this development brings it closer to commercial viability. It could have particular relevance in markets exploring alternatives to conventional livestock production.

Japanese Scientists Achieve Breakthrough in Lab-Grown Chicken