A Fourth-Generation California Farm in Los Banos–Firebaugh

In the heart of California’s Central Valley, A-Bar Ag Enterprises, led by fourth-generation farmer Jake Barcellos, represents both tradition and innovation. Farming in Los Banos and Firebaugh, Barcellos and his family have built a diverse operation that grows everything from almonds and pistachios to asparagus, olives, and tomatoes. With deep roots in agriculture and a strong commitment to sustainability, A-Bar Ag is navigating today’s challenges while preparing for the future.

Farming for the Future: Jake Barcellos and A-Bar Ag Enterprises

Crops: Diversity for Stability

Jake Barcellos

At A-Bar Ag, diversification is key. The farm produces multiple tree and row crops including:

Almonds and pistachios

Pomegranates and olives (for oil)

Pima cotton, processing tomatoes, and fresh tomatoes

Niche crops such as asparagus, garlic, and onions

Barcellos notes that crops like asparagus are a difficult but important niche, dependent on fluctuating markets and competition from imports. The farm’s goal is to remain diversified enough to weather unpredictable market conditions while maintaining strong quality standards.

Challenges in California Agriculture

Like many California farmers, A-Bar Ag faces unique pressures:

Water availability : With land spread across five water districts, Barcellos explains that allocations often come too late to make effective planting decisions. Even in good rainfall years, much of the state’s water flows to the ocean, leaving farmers short.

: With land spread across five water districts, Barcellos explains that allocations often come too late to make effective planting decisions. Even in good rainfall years, much of the state’s water flows to the ocean, leaving farmers short. Labor issues : With long-time employees—many working for decades—the farm values its workforce. But overtime rules, rising wages, and a limited domestic labor pool create ongoing struggles. Barcellos supports immigration reform that keeps good workers in the community while addressing criminal concerns.

: With long-time employees—many working for decades—the farm values its workforce. But overtime rules, rising wages, and a limited domestic labor pool create ongoing struggles. Barcellos supports immigration reform that keeps good workers in the community while addressing criminal concerns. Imports and tariffs: Competing with lower-cost imports remains a constant struggle, as California farmers face stricter regulations and higher operating costs.

Investing in Innovation and Automation

To stay competitive, A-Bar Ag has invested heavily in drip irrigation and automation, with 95% of the ranch already automated. These systems help offset labor shortages and make water use more efficient. Pest management remains a challenge, with gophers, rats, and crows damaging drip systems, but the farm has responded with underground drip lines and other solutions.

Marketing Through Trusted Partners

Rather than marketing crops directly, A-Bar Ag partners with established companies. Pistachios and pomegranates are marketed through Wonderful Company, which Barcellos praises for its global reach, innovation, and ability to keep markets strong. From shelled pistachios to new chocolate- and toffee-coated varieties, these partnerships help growers like Barcellos reach broader audiences.

A Year on the Farm

The A-Bar Ag harvest calendar reflects the diversity of crops:

March–May : Asparagus

: Asparagus August : Almonds

: Almonds September : Pistachios

: Pistachios Fall: Cotton, olive oil, and pomegranates

By Thanksgiving, the farm aims to wrap up harvest and prepare for the next season.

Building a Sustainable Future

As a fourth-generation farmer, Barcellos is committed to leaving a legacy for his children and future generations. He stresses that water storage, balanced regulation, and collaboration between farmers and cities are essential to keeping California agriculture strong.

Barcellos is also passionate about education, supporting FFA programs and currently participating in the California Ag Leadership Program, Class 54, to strengthen his role as an advocate for agriculture.

Farmers as Environmental Stewards

Barcellos emphasizes that farmers are the original environmentalists. Protecting soil and water ensures healthy crops year after year. Far from depleting the land, A-Bar Ag invests in it—because the farm’s future depends on sustainability.

Connect With A-Bar Ag

For a closer look at their operation, A-Bar Ag shares updates on their Instagram page, @ABarAgEnterprises, where followers can see firsthand how California farming works across seasons.