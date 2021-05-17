Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.

Now is the right time to plant annuals and perennials, along with tropical plants grown as annuals. The month of May is a great time to plant flowering and fruit bearing trees and shrubs for your birds.

Start your summer veggies by sowing seeds of warm weather vegetables like cucumber and squash. Don’t forget to cover seeds with row covers until they emerge and grow larger to prevent birds from stealing your seedlings.

Sow seeds for great cottage annuals like sunflowers, four o’clock, zinnias, bachelor buttons and many others. Once seedlings emerge and get their first true set of leaves, thin as indicated on the package.

