Italian Eggplant Varieties to Grow on the Farm or Garden

Dan Specialty Crops, This Land of Ours, Vegetables

The best Italian eggplant varieties to grow at home. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you’re in the market for some fun new seeds to add to your garden, consider popular Italian eggplant varieties to shake things up a bit!

  • Galene’ is an Italian eggplant variety that is known for its exceptionally high yields.
  • Nadia’ is another excellent option. A traditional black Italian eggplant, it is slightly larger than Galene, producing fruits up to 8-inches long. It’s another great pick for northern gardeners since it has the ability to set fruit even when the weather is chilly.
  • Jaylo’ is one of the best Italian eggplant cultivars for greenhouse growers.
  • ‘Dancer’ has semi-cylindrical fruits that are up to 8-inches long and 4-inches wide. These eggplants are mild, not bitter at all, but they are colored a deep pink instead of the traditional dark purple.
  • Beatrice’ eggplants are a bit shorter and squatter than other Italian eggplants.

Most varieties of Italian eggplant are ready to harvest in just 70 days. Consult your seed packet for more specific information.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

