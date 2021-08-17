Irrigation and Nutrient Management Webinar Happening Next Week

A free webinar covering irrigation and nutrient management is coming up next week. The Irrigation and Nutrient Management Meeting for Berry and Vegetable Crops is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25. Simultaneous Spanish translation will be available for the webinar, which is set to begin at 8 a.m.

UC Cooperative Extension Vegetable Crops and Weed Science Advisor, Richard Smith will begin the morning with a presentation on organic soil fertility for vegetables. That will be followed up with discussions on the role of soil moisture in development and management of Macrophomina charcoal rot on strawberries, an overview of biostimulants, and an update on CropManage irrigation and nutrient management decision support tool.

After the break, the rest of the presentations will go over the impact of biostimulants on strawberry yield and nitrogen uptake, strategies for minimizing pesticides, nutrients, and sediments in surface water, along with an overview of groundwater basin conditions. Water Program Director for Ventura County Farm Bureau, Jodi Switzer will close the webinar with a presentation on conditional ag wavier updates.

