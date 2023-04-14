IPM Technical Assistance Projects Receive $1.1 Million in Support

Two technical assistance projects have been awarded funding support from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). A total of $1.1 million was awarded as a means to support farmers and ranchers adopt integrated pest management (IPM) practices. The investments are in line with the overall goals laid out in the Accelerating Sustainable Pest Management: A Roadmap for California document.

“Moving to more sustainable pest management won’t occur overnight,” CDFA Secretary Karen Ross said in a press release. “We have to develop the expertise to use IPM techniques in the field, both for technical assistance providers and the growers who benefit from their knowledge. These investments will help achieve that.”

An award of $600,000 will be dispersed over four years to the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF). The organization will assist small-scale growers overcome some of the barriers to implementing IPM practices. Limited access to resources and information can be a substantial challenge for small-scale growers looking to improve their pest management approaches. CAFF will be organizing a steering committee to identify appropriate IPM practices and protocols that can be adopted by growers.

The committee will be composed of University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) advisors, pest control advisers (PCAs), and other experts serving small-scale growers. Through the project, IPM approaches can be developed for individual growers through one-on-one planning sessions. A pilot incentives program will also be created to help farmers with the transition. Additionally, the project will develop forums to provide knowledge-sharing opportunities for industry members looking to learn more about sustainable pest management.

The University of California Organic Agriculture Institute is also receiving $510,000 to help provide technical assistance to farmers in the San Joaquin Valley. Funding will support an Area Advisor in Organic Agriculture position for three years. The Advisor will help support certified and in-transition organic growers, and others interested in implementing organic practices.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West