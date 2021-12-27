IPM and Agricultural Research and Outreach Evaluation Survey

Agricultural industry members are being asked to provide feedback to help Cooperative Extension better meet the needs of producers. Measuring the impact of both research and outreach efforts is a critical component for ensuring the program is as effective as possible. Entomology and Biologicals Advisor Dr. Surendra Dara is asking industry members to spend a few minutes participating in the IPM and Sustainable Agricultural Research and Outreach Evaluation Survey.

“Every year or two, I try to send the survey out to evaluate the impact of my program and finetune or modify as needed based on this feedback,” Dara noted. “It also helps me to identify any areas I need to shift my focus on.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West