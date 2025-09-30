A Remarkable Discovery in Iowa Agriculture

In March 2017, history surfaced in an Iowa farm field when farmer Robert Ellis made an extraordinary discovery. While plowing near the Missouri River, Ellis’s equipment unearthed a buried cache of over 2,000 silver coins dating back to the 1850s. The find was not only a surprise to Ellis but also a rare glimpse into America’s agricultural and cultural past.

Iowa Farmer Unearths Rare Treasure from the 1850s

Coins with a Story

The coins, remarkably well-preserved in near mint condition, are believed to have been hidden by a riverboat gambler more than 160 years ago. Historians suggest the hoard may have been buried during a flood or possibly after a robbery along the Missouri River, a region once bustling with trade, travel, and gambling.

Value Beyond Face Worth

Though the coins carried a face value of approximately $15,000, their historical significance and rarity raised their worth dramatically. Collectors appraised the hoard at more than $100,000, underscoring the lasting value of preserved artifacts from America’s past.

Courtesy of the Iowa History Center/Facebook

Preserving the Past for the Public

Ellis acted quickly and responsibly by contacting the Iowa Historical Society the very day of his discovery. This decision allowed for professional recovery and ensured that the treasure would be preserved for future generations. Today, the coins are proudly displayed at the Iowa History Center in Des Moines, where they continue to tell their story to visitors and history enthusiasts alike.

A Piece of Agricultural and American History

What began as a routine day of farming became a moment of historical significance, connecting modern agriculture with the untold stories of America’s past. Thanks to Ellis’s discovery and commitment to preservation, this remarkable chapter in agricultural history remains accessible for all to see.