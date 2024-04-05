Investments in Renewable Energy and Fertilizer Production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has unveiled a significant investment of $124 million in renewable energy and fertilizer production projects across 44 states. These initiatives aim to reduce energy costs, generate income, and create jobs for farmers, ranchers, and rural businesses.

“USDA is committed to ensuring farmers, ranchers and small businesses are directly benefitting from both a clean energy economy and a strong U.S. supply chain,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “The investments announced today will expand access to renewable energy systems and domestic fertilizer, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money that they can then invest back into their businesses and communities.”

Over $120 million is allocated to 541 Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) projects, promoting wind, solar, and clean energy sources. This investment aligns with the President’s Justice40 Initiative, prioritizing benefits for marginalized communities. Additionally, the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program (FPEP) receives over $174 million to support 42 projects nationwide, including $4 million for Bluestem Systems to enhance fertilizer production in Iowa and Nebraska.

USDA’s efforts under the Biden-Harris Administration have already directed over $1.8 billion into REAP projects, fostering renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements. REAP applications will continue to be accepted through September 30, with a focus on underutilized renewable energy technologies.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West