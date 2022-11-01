Investment of More than $71 Million to Support Underserved Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced an investment of $71.2 million for assisting underserved producers. Investments are being made into the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Investment Program and USDA’s 2501 Program. USDA is investing $36.1 million in grants through the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, simply known as the 2501 program. A total of $35.1 million in cooperative agreements is being issued through the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Investment program administered by USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

“This is a major step in the right direction as the Biden-Harris Administration continues to ensure underserved groups can more fully access and participate in federal programs and services,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “We are committed to building a different USDA. One that is steadfast in our actions, mindset and culture around equality and justice for all. We need to not only envision a different future, but also build a path to make it possible.”

A total of 52 organizations across the country will be receiving grants through the 2501 Program. The funding will support outreach and technical assistance to underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers, and foresters. Administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the 2501 Program has awarded 615 grants totaling $194 million since 2010. Grants are awarded to higher education institutions, as well as nonprofit and community-based organizations that provide resources to support successful farming operations and help producers increase profits.

The American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance Investment program helps ensure underserved producers and forest landowners and operators have access to the full range of USDA programs and services. USDA-NIFA will be engaging in cooperative agreements with 13 universities and nonprofit organizations across the country with the latest investment. Activities made possible through the funding include the development of technical assistance projects and networks.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West